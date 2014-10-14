Can you be a librarian without a library?
So, I have been teaching and nothing else for a while, and working on identity issues.
Am I still a librarian?
Hell, yeah.
Always and forever, baby.
I can't stop. I can't drop it.
My students are my patrons now, I guess.
Don't get me wrong. I am enjoying very much being able to focus on my teaching. I am also liking the lower stress -- I don't have to worry about budget or cutting materials that I love, or telling a faculty member NO, or disciplinary matters, or problem patrons....
Plus there are the perks of being a faculty member. What's not to like?
Well, how do I fit my librarian suit under my law professor uniform? Can I still wear a bun in class?
Maybe I need to get a librarian tattoo.
