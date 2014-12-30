Who put the damn wind up the doctors' offices?!
Have your doctors' offices gotten on the bandwagon yet? There is this new trend to have Patient Gateways. The gateway keeps increasing its security. Now, it's like trying to get into Fort Knox. 2-factor security, where I have to include not just a password, but also a security question.
And all they use the damned things for is to send reminders that I have a freaking appointment!
I am sorry, folks, but if that's all you are putting on the Patient Gateway, I am here to tell you that it's not HIPAA applicable info. A few, I will say, actually use these gateways to post my medical records and images, for which I am grateful. And those, yes, that stuff, I DO want secure, and HIPAA DOES require it to be kept confidential. But....
Nobody cares what day my appointment is with you! If that's what you are making me jump through 10 hoops to find out, that is stoopud!
If YOU want ME to KNOW when the damned appointment is, YOU had damned sight better set up a better reminder system, bunky!
This is security run amok.
The illustration for this story, another example of security run amok, is from a 2010 Salon essay on airport security at http://www.salon.com/2010/08/06/airport_security_4/.
